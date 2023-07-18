How to fix your Android phone when it won’t connect to WiFi

This guide will show you what to do when your Android Phone won’t connect to WiFi. In today’s digital age, where we are more interconnected than ever before, experiencing a device that refuses to connect to WiFi can feel akin to having a vital lifeline abruptly severed. This sentiment rings particularly true when it comes to Android smartphones. These devices have become an integral part of our daily lives, serving as our primary tools for a multitude of tasks. We depend on them for staying in touch with family, friends, and colleagues, for accessing a world of entertainment at our fingertips, and for facilitating our professional responsibilities.

When your Android phone stubbornly refuses to connect to WiFi, it can be an incredibly frustrating and disconcerting experience. However, it’s crucial to remember that there’s no need to panic. This is a common issue that many Android users encounter, and thankfully, it’s typically not indicative of a serious hardware problem. There are numerous potential solutions to this issue, each designed to address a different possible cause. In this guide, we will take you through these solutions one by one, providing clear, step-by-step instructions. Our aim is to help you restore your device’s WiFi connectivity as quickly and efficiently as possible, so you can get back to using your Android phone to its full potential.

Preliminary Checks

Before diving into more technical solutions, it’s worth performing a few preliminary checks on your Android phone:

Check Your WiFi Connection: Ensure that other devices can connect to the WiFi network. If they can’t, the issue might be with your router or internet service provider. Restart Your Device: Sometimes, a simple restart can solve many tech-related issues. Turn off your phone, wait for a few seconds, and then turn it back on. Forget and Reconnect to the Network: Go to your WiFi settings, select the problematic network, and choose “Forget. Then, reconnect by entering the password again.

If these steps don’t work, it’s time to delve deeper.

Advanced Troubleshooting

1. Check for System Updates

Outdated software can often cause connectivity issues. To check for updates:

Open your phone’s settings. Scroll down and tap on “System”. Tap on “Advanced” (this may vary depending on your Android version). Tap on “System update”. If an update is available, download and install it.

2. Reset Network Settings

Resetting your network settings can resolve issues with WiFi, mobile data, and Bluetooth. Here’s how:

Open your phone’s settings. Tap on “System” and then “Reset options”. Tap on “Reset WiFi, mobile & Bluetooth” or “Reset network settings”. Confirm by tapping on “Reset settings”.

Note: This will erase all network settings on your phone, including your saved WiFi networks and paired Bluetooth devices.

3. Check Your Android Phone’s MAC Address

Some routers restrict access based on the device’s MAC address. If your MAC address is not recognized, you won’t be able to connect. To check your phone’s MAC address:

Open your phone’s settings. Tap on “About phone”. Tap on “Status”. Look for “WiFi MAC address”.

If your MAC address is unavailable or looks unusual (like 02:00:00:00:00:00), you may need to contact your device manufacturer or service provider.

4. Use Safe Mode

Safe mode allows you to check if a third-party app is causing the WiFi issue. To boot your phone in safe mode:

Press and hold your phone’s power button. Tap and hold the “Power off” option until you see the “Reboot to safe mode” prompt. Tap “OK”.

If your WiFi works in safe mode, an app you installed is likely causing the problem. You can uninstall apps one by one to find the culprit or perform a factory reset to start fresh.

5. Factory Reset

If all else fails, a factory reset may be your last resort. This will erase all data on your phone and return it to its original state. Make sure to back up important data before proceeding.

Open your phone’s settings. Tap on “System” and then “Reset options”. Tap on “Erase all data (factory reset)”. Confirm by tapping on “Reset phone”.

Conclusion

WiFi issues on your Android phone can be frustrating, but they’re usually solvable with a bit of troubleshooting. Whether it’s a simple restart, a system update, or a factory reset, one of these solutions should get you back online. If you’re still experiencing issues, it may be time to contact your service provider or device manufacturer for further assistance. Remember, technology is a tool that’s meant to work for you, not against you. With a little patience and know-how, you can overcome any tech-related obstacle. We hope that you find out guide on how to fix and Android phone that won’t connect to WiFi useful, if you have an y comments or questions, please let us know in the comments section below.

Image Credit: Daniel Romero



