How to factory reset your iPhone

Occasionally, there may be instances where you need to wipe or perform a factory reset on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch. This may occur when you’re upgrading to a new device and intend to gift your current one to a family member or trade it in for a newer smartphone.

We have created this guide guide with the aim of equipping you with all the essential knowledge you need to efficiently and securely erase your iPhone. Whether you’re looking to resell, recycle, or hand over your device to a friend or family member, wiping it clean is a crucial step to ensure the privacy and security of your personal data. Our guide will walk you through the entire process, providing you with step-by-step instructions that are easy to follow. From backing up your important data to performing the factory reset, we will cover everything in detail so that you can confidently erase your iPhone without encountering any hiccups along the way.

If you want to easily and quickly erase or reset an iPhone or iPad, there are a number of things that you need to do in order for the process to be completed properly.

Why do you need to erase an iPhone before selling it?

plan on gifting it to someone or selling it to a third party. By doing so, you’ll be able to erase all your personal data, accounts, and passwords, thereby ensuring that your privacy is protected and your information stays secure.

Moreover, resetting your iPhone to its factory settings will enable the new owner to set up the device as if it were brand new, without encountering any technical glitches or issues. This will ensure that all of your data and information is removed from the iPhone prior to giving it to someone else. This is important as it protects your data and private details so that no one has access to it.

How do I erase and factory reset the iPhone?

The first thing that you should do before you erase your iPhone or iPad is to back up your device, this can be done by going to Settings > Click your name > iCloud > iCloud Backup> Back Up Now. It is important that you take a backup of your device as this gives you the option to restore it should you need to in the future.

It is recommended that you sign out of iCloud and your iTunes and app store accounts and turn off your Find My app before you erase your device. These are important steps that should be followed to make sure that your accounts are removed from the device before it is erased.

You will then need to go to Settings > General > Reset > Erase All Content and Settings, you may then need to enter your passcode if you are using one and then click Erase Now.

It will take a few minutes for your iPhone or iPad to reset, you can then choose what to do with the device, it can either be set up as a new device or restored from a backup.

If you intend to give your iPhone to someone else or to sell it then you should choose the ‘Setup as a new device’ option. What this does is basically return the device to a factory state without any content or settings. The next person who has your device will then be able to set it up in exactly the same way you

You can find out more information on how to quickly erase or reset an iPhone or iPad over at Apple’s website. At the time of writing, this guide has been crafted using the latest version of the iPhone software, iOS 16.4. We’ve taken care to ensure that all the steps outlined in this guide are relevant and up-to-date, so that you can be confident in following our instructions.

Image Credit: Amjith S





