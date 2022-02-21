How to drop a pin in Google Maps

Google Maps comes with a range of useful features, one of these is the ability to drop a pin in Google Maps, which allows you to mark a location on the map.

This is a useful feature as you will be able to refer to that location later on and this can be done on Google Maps on a range of different devices. You can mark a location you are at with a pin on Google Maps or you can also mark another location on the app by searching for that location.

How do I drop a pin on the iPhone and Android Phone?

To drop a pin on Google Maps on the iPhone or Android Phone, open the Google Maps app on your device you will then be shown your current location on the Map.

Tap the map in the location you want to mark and a pin will be dropped, You then have a number of options, you can Get Directions to that location, Save it, Label it or Share it or you can delete it by pressing the ‘X’ in the search box at the top.

If you want to drop a pin in Google Maps at a location you would like to travel to on your iPhone or Android device, then you can search for that location in the search bar. Google Maps will then display that location for you with a pin in the Map. Now you can either get directions to that location or save it for later or share it.

How do I drop a pin on Google Maps on my computer?

You can also use your Mac or PC to drop a pin on Google Maps, this can be done from the Google Maps website in your browser. To do this go to Google Maps in your browser and then type in the location you would like to visit in the search bar.

The location will then be displayed on Google Maps in your browser and a pin will be automatically dropped at the place you searched for. You can now choose from a range of options which include saving the location, sending the location to your phone, sharing with someone, or adding a label.

This is a handy feature of Google Maps and it makes it easy to mark locations on the map that you can refer to again. We hope that you will find this guide helpful, if you have any questions, please leave a comment below.

Image Credit: cottonbro

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals