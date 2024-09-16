How to Create Large App Icons in iOS 18

iOS 18 introduces a wealth of customization features that empower users to personalize their home screens like never before. Among these exciting additions, the ability to create larger app icons takes center stage. The video below will walk you through the steps to achieve this striking visual effect, along with other customization options available in the latest iteration of Apple’s mobile operating system.

Embracing the Customization Revolution

With iOS 18, Apple has opened the doors to a new era of personalization. Users can now remove app icon names and enlarge icons on their home screens, creating a sleek and modern aesthetic. This feature not only enhances the visual appeal of your device but also improves usability by making icons easier to tap.

To embark on your customization journey, follow these simple steps:

Long-press the home screen until the icons start to jiggle, indicating that you’ve entered the editing mode.

Select the Edit button, conveniently located in the top-left corner of the screen.

button, conveniently located in the top-left corner of the screen. From the menu that appears, choose the Customize option to access the full range of personalization tools.

option to access the full range of personalization tools. Toggle between small and large app icons to select your preferred size, instantly transforming the look of your home screen.

Elevating Your Home Screen Aesthetics

The visual impact of these changes cannot be overstated. By hiding app names, you create a minimalist look that exudes sophistication and modernity. To further enhance the aesthetic appeal, iOS 18 allows you to use custom icons and wallpapers that align with your personal style. Whether you prefer a sleek monochromatic theme or a vibrant and colorful layout, the possibilities are endless.

Widgets, a beloved feature introduced in previous iOS versions, also benefit from the customization options in iOS 18. When you opt for larger app icons, widgets seamlessly adapt by losing their names and slightly increasing in size. This ensures a cohesive and harmonious look across your entire home screen, creating a visually stunning and unified user interface.

It’s important to note that the larger icon size is specifically designed for the home screen experience. When accessing apps through Spotlight search or receiving notifications, the icons will appear in their original size. This intentional limitation ensures that the functionality of these features remains unaffected, striking a perfect balance between aesthetics and usability.

Unleashing Your Creativity

Beyond icon resizing, iOS 18 offers a wide array of additional customization options to truly make your device your own. Users can now edit the home screen layout, resize widgets, and apply various aesthetic enhancements to create a personalized user interface that reflects their unique preferences and style.

For those seeking a more organized and streamlined home screen, iOS 18 introduces the ability to hide entire pages of apps. This feature allows you to declutter your device while still keeping your apps easily accessible through the App Library. With just a few taps, you can create a clean and focused home screen that showcases only your most essential apps and widgets.

Customizable app icons take center stage in iOS 18, offering users the freedom to express their creativity like never before. With the help of third-party apps and websites, you can now design and import your own custom app icons, replacing the default ones with icons that match your desired theme or aesthetic. From minimalist designs to intricate artwork, the possibilities are truly endless.

Conclusion

iOS 18 marks a significant milestone in the evolution of home screen customization on Apple devices. With the ability to create larger app icons, remove app names, and personalize various aspects of the user interface, users can now transform their devices into true reflections of their individuality.

By following the steps outlined in this guide and exploring the additional customization options available, you can unlock the full potential of your iOS device. Whether you’re a minimalist seeking a clean and uncluttered look or a creative soul yearning to express your unique style, iOS 18 provides the tools to make your home screen truly your own.

So, embrace the power of customization, let your creativity run wild, and enjoy the stunning visual enhancements that iOS 18 brings to your fingertips. Your device is no longer just a tool; it’s an extension of your personality, waiting to be unleashed.

Source & Image Credit: Jacob’s Quick Tips



