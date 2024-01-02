LG CineBeam Qube minimalist design 4K projector

Imagine transforming your living room into a miniature cinema with the latest in home entertainment technology. LG Electronics has just introduced the CineBeam Qube, a sleek 4K projector that promises to do just that. This innovative device is not only a powerhouse of technology but also a stylish accessory for any modern home. With its 360-degree rotatable handle, the CineBeam Qube can be positioned with ease, making it a flexible and fashion-forward choice for movie lovers and design enthusiasts alike.

The CineBeam Qube is designed to deliver a premium viewing experience. It boasts a stunning 4K UHD resolution, which means you can enjoy movies, games, and more in crystal-clear quality, with images up to 120 inches in size. The projector’s RGB laser light source enhances picture quality, providing sharp, vibrant visuals that are sure to captivate any audience. With a high contrast ratio of 450,000:1 and an impressive 154 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut, the CineBeam Qube ensures that colors are rich and blacks are deep, creating an immersive and engaging cinematic experience right in your own home.

LG CineBeam Qube 4K projector

Setting up this projector is a breeze. The Auto Screen Adjustment feature, complete with auto-focus, automatically fine-tunes the image to fit your screen perfectly. This means you can say goodbye to manual adjustments and enjoy a perfectly calibrated picture every time. Additionally, the LG CineBeam Qube comes equipped with the LG webOS 6.0 operating system, offering a user-friendly interface that allows you to access popular streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and YouTube without the need for external devices.

The CineBeam Qube 4K projector isn't just a projector; it's also a piece of digital art. When not in use for viewing content, it can display digital images, contributing to the overall ambiance of your space. This unique image-mapping function highlights the projector's versatility and its ability to harmonize with different living environments, whether it's adding a touch of sophistication to your living room or creating a cozy atmosphere in your bedroom.

“Great for spaces large and small, LG CineBeam Qube is a unique lifestyle projector possessing all the qualities consumers look for when choosing a new projection solution,” said YS Lee, vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “LG’s upgraded projector lineup offers a range of lifestyle-enriching devices that present outstanding spatial integration and versatility as well as immersive, cinematic viewing experiences.”

Specifications

Model: LG CineBeam Qube (HU710PB)

Resolution: UHD (3,840 x 2,160)

Brightness: 500 ANSI Lumens

Contrast Ratio: 450,000:1

Dimensions: 135 x 135 x 80 mm (Width x Depth x Height)

Weight: 1.49 kg

Light Source: Laser (RGB)

Projection Lens Capabilities: Screen Size: 50 – 120 inches Throw Ratio (Minimum): 1.2

HDR Compatibility: HDR 10

Speaker: 3W Mono

Keystone Correction: Auto Screen Adjustment

Operating System: webOS 6.0

Wireless Connectivity: Compatible with Android and iOS

Inputs: HDMI with eARC USB Type C



Revealed ahead of CES event, the LG CineBeam Qube 4K projector will be showcased at CES 2024 in Las Vegas next week. The CineBeam Qube is more than just a projector; it’s a statement piece that merges elegance with performance. Offering outstanding image quality and smart features in a compact design, it’s the perfect choice for movie enthusiasts and digital art aficionados. With the CineBeam Qube, LG Electronics promises to elevate the standard of home entertainment, providing a device that is both a visual treat and a technological marvel.



