If you would like to create colorful projections you might be interested in a new Kickstarter campaign for the OPTI Kino a psychedelic light projector specifically designed to provide visuals inspired by the 1970s. The Kino’s design is a nod to the retro-modern style that was prevalent in the 70s and 80s. This aesthetic choice is not merely an homage to the past but is intended to stimulate creativity and imagination.

The psychedelic light projector offers 70’s inspired retro lighting that can transform any space into a vibrant, dynamic environment, encouraging users to tap into their creative potential. Reduced-price early bird pledges are now available for the groundbreaking project from roughly $212 or £180 (depending on current exchange rates). Available as a limited edition, the Kino is an exclusive product being offered at special prices only as part of a Kickstarter project. This strategy reflects OptiKinetics’ commitment to its community, allowing supporters to be part of this exciting journey.

Psychedelic light projector

What sets the Kino apart from other projectors is its compatibility with Opti’s range of retro analogue lighting effects. These include their iconic liquid wheels, which create a psychedelic, lava lamp-style projection. This feature allows the Kino to produce a variety of mesmerizing visual effects, making it a versatile tool for any creative endeavor.

In line with current environmental concerns, the Kino is made using LEDs and sustainable materials like wood. This commitment to sustainability is a testament to OptiKinetics’ dedication to responsible design practices, ensuring that their products not only inspire creativity but also promote environmental stewardship.

Assuming that the OPTI Kino funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2023. To learn more about the OPTI Kino psychedelic light projector project sift the promotional video below.

OPTI Kino

The Kino is not just a product of the past, but a tool for the future. It is compatible with both iOS and Android, and can be controlled remotely via the Opti app. This integration of modern technology makes the Kino a convenient and user-friendly device, easily accessible to a wide range of users.

OptiKinetics has a legacy of innovation in visual effects since the 70s, and the Kino is a testament to this tradition. By designing a product that can inspire a new generation of creative minds, the company continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of lighting design.

The Kino’s specifications reflect its high-quality design and performance. It boasts a 10W LED light source, 600 lumens brightness, and an 85mm lens size. Its IP 30 protection rating indicates its resilience against dust and other potential damages. The projector’s Wi-Fi availability, 12VAC operating voltage, and 240V input voltage make it a reliable and efficient device. Furthermore, customers can choose between a white or black and wooden design, offering customization options to suit individual preferences.

Weighing in at 1.6kg, the Kino is a compact and portable device with a product size of 20x10x20cm. Even when packed, the product size remains relatively small at 29x28x20cm, making it easy to transport and set up in various locations.

The Kino is a psychedelic light projector that offers 70’s inspired retro lighting, blending nostalgia with modern technology. It is a testament to OptiKinetics’ 50 years of innovation and a celebration of their commitment to stimulating creativity, promoting sustainability, and inspiring a new generation of creative minds. As we look forward to the future of lighting design, the Kino is a shining example of how the past can inspire the present and illuminate the future.

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and configuration options for the psychedelic light projector , jump over to the official OPTI Kino crowd funding campaign page by inspecting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals