Benq HDR-PRO and Android TV projectors unveiled

This month BenQ has launched its latest project is building on previous systems such as the BenQ ht2050a projector and now offering HDR-PRO and Android TV. The new BenQ projectors take the form of the HT4550i, HT3560, TK860i, and V5000i all of which are equipped with HDR-PRO projector-optimized high dynamic range techniques, including Local Contrast Enhancement, Google-certified Android TV and preloaded with Netflix. Prices are listed below BenQ’s HT4550i, HT3560, TK860i will be available to order in late May with the V5000i available in July.

BenQ’s HT4550i will retail for $2,999.

HT4550i: Videophile Performance in Purpose-Built Dark AV Rooms – For professional screening rooms, the HT4550i 4K LED home theater projector provides CinematicColor 100% DCI-P3 performance with 3200 ANSI-lumen brightness from a 4LED light source.

BenQ’s HT3560 will retail for $1,699.

HT3560: Reference Quality in General Dark Rooms – For perfect HDR details with 100% Rec. 709 and 95% DCI-P3 CinematicColor performance, HT3560 produces 2200 ANSI lumens of brightness for any darkened room.

BenQ’s TK860i will retail for $1,799.

TK860i: True 4K Cinematic HDR Performances in Any Bright Room – With 3300 ANSI-lumen high brightness, TK860i provides 98% Rec. 709 CinematicColor quality in any bright environment.

BenQ’s V5000i with 100″ ALR screen will retail for $3,499.

V5000i: RGB Laser TV Projector for Daylight Living Rooms – Featuring 95% super-wide BT.2020 CinematicColor and low input lag, V5000i 4K ultra short throw RGB laser TV projector is paired with a dedicated BenQ 100″ ALR Fresnel screen for daytime living-room entertainment. With V5000i’s 100″ ALR screen bundle solution, users can take the guesswork out of the screen they need for the best TV-comparable home experience.

“Our new projectors far surpass today’s boundaries of resolution, color gamut, and dynamic range for the ultimate in cinematic HDR movie experiences,” said Houston Wei, senior director of BenQ North America. Combining true 4K resolution, CinematicColor -powered coverage beyond Rec.709 to DCI-P3 and BT.2020, and newly enhanced HDR-PRO technology, these new home projectors outshine the competition with certified Android TV and native Netflix for endless entertainment.

Source : BenQ





