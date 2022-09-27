Optoma CinemaX D2 240 Hz gaming ultra short throw laser projector

Gamers in search of a high-end ultra Short throw laser projector capable of rejecting a resolution of 4K UHD or 3,840 x 2,160 pixels at a refresh rate of 240 Hz. Might be interested in the new Optoma CinemaX D2 and CinemaX D2 Smart gaming projectors now available to purchase priced at $2,499 and $2,699 respectively. The gaming projector is available in the United States and Canada and features a 3,000 lumen bulb capable of providing a contrast ratio of 1 : 1,800,000 and a REC.709, DCI-P3 wide color gamut.

Other features of the ultrashort throw gaming projector include an Android TV operating system and the ability to install a variety of streaming apps on the CinemaX D2 Smart version. Optoma includes easy setup with geometry correction and 3×3 warping function as well as making the projector HDR10 compatible and equipping it with an integrated enhanced gaming mode offering a 16 ms response time in 4K at 60 Hz and 4ms in 1080P at 240 Hz.

Gaming projector

“Consumers are looking for a flexible and simple to use home entertainment TV replacement to enjoy all their content, movies and TV programs in any space, especially smaller rooms, or move from room to room. Since Optoma introduced its first ultra short throw model in 2019, we received valuable feedback from our customers and incorporated these enhancements in our new CinemaX D2 Series to continue to deliver the best true 4K UHD home cinematic experience at attractive price points,” said Maria Repole, Head of Marketing Communications, Optoma.”

Connections on the gaming projector include 3 x HDMI 2.0 ports, eARC (HDMI 2), Dolby Atmos pass through and RS-232 connectivity and three HDMI 2.0 inputs.

“Leveraging customer feedback on its award-winning CinemaX P2 projector, Optoma designed the CinemaX D2 and CinemaX D2 Smart projectors to produce rich details and deliver realistic picture quality for premium home entertainment viewing. Addressing a wide variety of gaming content needs, the CinemaX D2 projectors are equipped with Enhanced Gaming Mode, enabling gaming enthusiasts to experience blur-free visuals and low lag gaming with a 16 ms response time in 4K at 60 Hz and 4 ms in 1080P at 240 Hz for a competitive gaming advantage.”

Source : Optoma



