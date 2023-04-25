Sony TA-AN1000 8K home theater AV amplifier unveiled

Sony is adding a new high-end device to its home theater range with the launch of the Sony TA-AN1000 8K home theater AV amplifier and the device will launch in June in the UK.

The new Sony 8K home theater amplifies comes with a range of features including 360 Spatial Sound Mapping, and support for the latest video formats, these include 4K120 and also 8K, and more.

By utilising the positional information measured by Sony’s Digital Cinema Auto Calibration IX (D.C.A.C. IX), multiple phantom speakers are generated all around you so cinema lovers can experience every breath, step and word as if inside the film. D.C.A.C. IX, the latest auto-calibration technology developed by Sony, can correct the distance, angle, sound pressure and frequency response of each speaker by measuring the speaker placement in 3D using the supplied calibration microphone. This works alongside Auto Phase Matching which aligns the phase of different speakers. This means you can compensate for challenging speaker placement, delay or phase shift and feel fully immersed in a movie.

Enjoy movies in a new way thanks to the inclusion of HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision and newly supported 8K, and IMAX® Enhanced on the TA-AN1000. All of the original picture quality is preserved when played through the TA-AN1000, so movie watchers will be completely immersed when enjoying films.

You can find out more information about the new Sony TA-AN1000 8K home theater AV amplifier over at Sony’s website at the link below, the company has revealed that this new AV amplifier will retail for around £999 when it launches.

Source Sony





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals