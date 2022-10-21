Audi and Krajete developing technology to remove CO2 from the Air

Audi has announced that it is developing new technology with Krajete GmbH to filter CO2 from the air in an attempt to reduce CO2.

The companies have developed a plant in Linz, Austria which can remove 1,000 tons of CO2 from the air per year, and are working on other technologies.

The latest example of the two partners’ development work is a new plant in Austria, where we are using an inorganic filter material that can hold a very high load of molecules and is also very insensitive to the effects of moisture. As a result, it is not necessary, or only necessary in particular cases, to pre-dry the ambient air to be filtered. This increases efficiency and reduces costs. The temperature and pressure conditions for absorbing CO 2 molecules and subsequently removing them from the adsorption surface are very similar. This significantly shortens the adsorber’s loading and discharge cycles. In other words, more CO 2 can be removed from the ambient air in a short period of time. The filtered air is released back into the environment after the adsorption step. The recovered CO 2 is then available in a highly concentrated form as a raw material for permanent storage or for a wide range of industrial applications. The large-scale plant near Linz, which is currently in the process of going into operation, can filter 500 tons of CO 2 per year. By the end of the year, another module will increase the plant’s capacity to 1,000 tons. The electricity required to operate the plant comes from a photovoltaic system on the company’s premises.

You can find out more details about this partnership between Audi and Krajete over at Audi’s website at the link below.

Source Audi



