Audi RS3 performance edition unveiled

Audi has unveiled a new version of their RS3, the Audi RS3 performance edition, and the car features a five-cylinder turbo engine that produces 407 PS (401 hp).

The new Audi RS3 performance edition has a top speed of 300 km/h or 186 miles per hour and it will be limited to just 300 cars.

The RS 3 performance edition is more powerful and faster than any previous series RS 3. It is the first vehicle in its segment to achieve a top speed of 300 km/h (184 mph) and thus 10 km/h (6 mph) more than the standard version with RS Dynamics Package plus. In addition, the award-winning five-cylinder turbo engine with its characteristic sound, now delivers 299 kW (407 PS), 100 revolutions later, between 5,700 and 7,000 revolutions per minute on a high plateau. The torque plateau is also wider: maximum torque of 500 Nm is now available 100 revolutions longer, between 2,250 and 5,700 revolutions per minute. This is achieved through higher charge pressure: the large exhaust turbocharger generates 1.6 bar relative, which corresponds to a plus of 0.1 bar. Power is transmitted by the 7‑speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission. Short shifting times without interrupting traction, a sporty gear ratio, and launch control ensure top driving performance. The RS 3 performance edition accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.8 seconds.

You can find out more details about the new Audi RS3 performance edition over at the Audi website at the link below.

Source Audi

