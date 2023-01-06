LG Showcases Smart Home experience at CES

LG showcased its latest Smart Home experience at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, it is compatible with the HCA Specification 1.0.

The Home Connectivity Alliance Specification 1.0. is designed to let different brands work together seamlessly within your smart home.

LG Electronics (LG), a board member of the Home Connectivity Alliance (HCA), will showcase a seamless smart home experience at CES 2023. Along with other HCA member companies, LG will demonstrate the interoperability enabled under the new HCA Specification 1.0, whereby smart home solutions from different brands work together seamlessly to deliver true connected convenience in the home.

Inside HCA’s booth at CES, LG will be exhibiting its latest smart home appliances – including the refrigerator with MoodUP™, WashTower™ laundry solution, ARTCOOL Gallery air conditioner and PuriCare™ AeroTower™ – together with those from other alliance members. Visitors will be able to see the realization of HCA’s “Any app to any device” vision, which presents users with the ability to manage each brand’s products via each brand’s smart control app, such as LG’s intuitive ThinQ™ app. This new level of interoperability is currently supported by HCA member companies including LG.

