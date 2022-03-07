How to clear cache in Google Chrome

You may want to clear your cache and cookies in Google Chrome, this guide will show you exactly what you need to do. There are a number of reasons why you may want to clear your cooks and history, this can be useful if you are having issues with your browser as it basically resets everything in the browser.

Cookies are files that are stored on your computer from websites that you visit, they basically save some data from the website on your PC or Mac. They can be stored in your browser for when you visit that website again. These could be things like your username or password on that specific website, clearing the cookies and the cache means that you will have to enter these details again the next time you visit that website.

How do I clear the cache and cookies in Chrome on a computer?

Open the Chrome browser on your PC or Mac and select the three dots at the top right of the Chrome browser.

Now select History from the menu and then select Clear browsing data, you can choose to clear for a specific time range. For example for the Last 24 Hours, Last Week, or All time and more options.

If you want to completely clear the Cache in Chome select All time, there is a list below of options you can choose to clear from your History.

This includes Browsing history, Download history, Cookies, and other site data, Cached images and files, Passwords and other sign-in data, Auto-fill form data, Site settings, and hosted app data.

If you want to completely clear everything in your Chrome browser select all of the above options and then click Clear data. This will clear all of the cookies and cache and everything from your Chrome browser.

How do I clear the cache in Chrome on my iPhone or Android Phone?

Clearing the cache in Chrome on your Android Phone or iPhone is very similar, open the Chrome app on your device and select the three dots at the bottom. Now select History on your smartphone and then select Clear Browsing Dara at the bottom of the screen.

You are then given the options of what information to clear from your device, this includes Browsing history, Cookies, Site Data, Cache Images and Files, Save Passwords, Auto-fill Data.

If you want to clear all of this information from Chrome on your iPhone or Android phone select them all and then select Clear Browsing data at the bottom of the screen. Once this is done everything will be removed from your Chrome browser on your Android smartphone or iPhone.

If you delete your Saved Passwords, you will need to enter these again for each of the websites the next time you visit them, so bear this in mind when deleting these,

We hope that you find this guide useful and hope that it explains how to clear the cache and cookies in Google Chrome on your PC or Mac and on your Android smartphone or iPhone. If you have any questions, please leave a comment below. You can find out more information on this topic over at Google’s website.

Image Credit: Caio

