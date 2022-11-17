How to check battery health on Android Phones

The battery health is an important indicator of how your smartphone’s battery may perform, this guide is designed to help you check your Android battery health on your Android Phone.

There are a number of different ways that you can check the battery health on your Android device, the methods are the same for the majority of devices, although they may be slightly different for some models.

How do I check the battery usage on my Android device?

If you want to check the battery usage on your Android smartphone, this can be done from the Settings app on your handset. You need to go to Settings and then select Battery from the menu,

You can then select Battery Usage from the Battery menu, this will show you how much battery and also what has been using your battery over the last 24 hours. This does not give you the exact battery health on your device, instead, it gives you details on which applications have been using your battery.

The information that is displayed in this section can vary by manufacturer, some manufacturers will also show you your battery temperature and more information.

Another way that you can check the battery health is by interesting a code on your device, this can be done in the phone app by entering *#*#4636#*#*, this opens a test menu on your handset which will show you the battery health on your device. Unfortunately, this feature will not work on all devices.

How do I check battery health on Samsung devices?

Checking the battery health on Samsung devices is slightly different, this can be done from within the Samsung Members app, you will need to download this app to your device.

Once you have installed the app open it and select the Get Help tab, then select Interactive Checks, now select Battery, this will give you more details on your battery and it will show you the battery life which is basically the battery Health on your device.

Are there third-party apps I can use to check battery health?

There are a number of third-party apps on Android that will give you more details on the battery life and health of your Android smartphone or tablet.

One of the popular apps for checking the battery on your device is AccuBattery, this is a free app and there is also a premium version of the app. This can be used to give you an indication of how the battery’s health is on your device. This app is available as a free download from the Google Play store.

We hope you find this guide on how to find out the battery health on your Android device helpful, if you have any questions, please leave a comment below. You can find out more details on how to get the most out of your Android battery over at Google’s website.

Image Credit: Daniel Romero





