Oppo A97 Android smartphone unveiled

Oppo has launched its latest Android smartphone, the Oppo A97 and the handset comes with 6.6 inch LCD display that features a 90HZ refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution.

The device comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 mobile processor and it also comes ith 12GB of RAM and 256GB of included storage. There is also a virtual RAM option that lets you use up to 19GB of RAM in total.

Other specifications on the new Oppo A97 smartphone include a 5000 mAh battery and 33W fast charging.

The handset comes with a range of cameras, there are two cameras on the rear and a single camera on the front. On the front of the handset, there is a 12-megapixel camera for taking selfies and making video calls.

On the back of the device, there is a 48-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera for photos and videos.

The new Oppo A97 comes in a choice of two colors, black and blue and pricing will start at CNY 2,099, which is about $312 at the current exchange rate. The handset will go on sale in China this Friday the 15th of July, there are no details on when it will be made available in other countries.

Source GSM Arena

