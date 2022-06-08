How to change your iPhone wallpaper

Apple makes it easy to customize the look of your iPhone, one of the ways you can do this is to change the wallpaper on your iPhone. This guide is designed to show you how to easily change the wallpaper on your device, this can be done for either your Home Screen, Lock Screen, or both.

You can also choose whether to have the theme of your device in Light Mode or Dark mode as well as change the wallpaper on your iPhone.

How do you change the Lock Screen wallpaper on the iPhone?

To change the wallpaper for the Lock Screen on your device you need to go to Settings and then select Wallpaper on your iPhone.

You can also select Dark Appearance at the same time, this will dim your wallpaper depending on the ambient light.

Now choose an image for the wallpaper on your iPhone, there are a number of different options to choose from, these include Dynamic, Still, Live, or a photo from your photo library.

Not all models will support the Live wallpaper or Live Photo feature, the models that do not support this feature are any models before the iPhone 6S, the iPhone XR, and the iPhone SE 1st gen.

Once you have selected the image that you are going to use for the Lock Screen wallpaper you need to click Select, you will then be given three options, Set Lock Screen, Set Home Screen, Set Both, the one you want for the Lock Screen on your iPhone is Set Lock Screen.

How do you change the Home Screen wallpaper on the iPhone?

The Home Screen wallpaper is changed on the iPhone in the same way as the Lock Screen. You need to go to Settings and then Wallpaper and then you are given the option of a number of different photos to choose from.

As with the Lock Screen you can choose from including Dynamic, Stills, Live, or a photo from the photo library, choose the image that you would like to use and then click Select, you at then give the option of Set Lock Screen, Set Home Screen or Set Both, you need to select Set Home Screen and this will set this wallpaper on your iPhone.

You can also choose to use the same image for the Lock Screen and the Home Screen, to do this follow the steps above and choose Select Both when you have chosen your image and the photo will be used for both displays.

We hope that you will find this guide useful, if you have any questions or comments, please leave a comment below and lets us know. You can find out more information on how to change the wallpaper on your iPhone over at Apple’s website.

Image Credit: Jeremy Bezanger

