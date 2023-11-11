What are the different sizes of iPhone wallpaper

This guide is designed to show you what the different sizes of wallpaper are for various models of the iPhone and also what screen resolutions these devices have. If you want to create a custom wallpaper for your iPhone you will need to find out what resolution your iPhone model has in order to work out what size wallpaper you need.

Personalizing your iPhone is a great way to express your individuality and make your device feel more like your own. One of the simplest yet most effective ways to personalize your iPhone is by changing your wallpaper. With a wide variety of stunning wallpapers available online and in the iOS app store, you can easily find one that perfectly matches your style and preferences.

Different iPhone Wallpaper Sizes

To ensure that your chosen wallpaper fits perfectly on your iPhone screen, it is important to use the correct size. Each iPhone model has a unique screen size, and therefore requires a specific wallpaper resolution.

Here is a comprehensive list of iPhone wallpaper sizes for various iPhone models:

Device Name Screen Resolution iPhone 6 750 x 1334 iPhone 6 Plus 1080 x 1920 iPhone 6s 750 x 1334 iPhone 6s Plus 1080 x 1920 iPhone SE (2016) 640 x 1136 iPhone 7 750 x 1334 iPhone 7 Plus 1080 x 1920 iPhone 8 750 x 1334 iPhone 8 Plus 1080 x 1920 iPhone X 1125 x 2436 iPhone XS 1125 x 2436 iPhone XS Max 1242 x 2688 iPhone XR 828 x 1792 iPhone 11 828 x 1792 iPhone 11 Pro 1125 x 2436 iPhone 11 Pro Max 1242 x 2688 iPhone SE (2020) 750 x 1334 iPhone 12 1170 x 2532 iPhone 12 mini 1125 x 2436 iPhone 12 Pro 1170 x 2532 iPhone 12 Pro Max 1284 x 2778 iPhone 13 mini 1080 x 2340 iPhone 13 1170 x 2532 iPhone 13 Pro 1170 x 2532 iPhone 13 Pro Max 1284 x 2778 iPhone 14 1170 x 2532 iPhone 14 Plus 1284 x 2778 iPhone 14 Pro 1176 x 2556 iPhone 14 Pro Max 1290 x 2796 iPhone 15 1179 x 2556 iPhone 15 Plus 1290 x 2796 iPhone 15 Pro 1179 x 2556 iPhone 15 Pro Max 1290 x 2796

Changing Your iPhone Wallpaper

Once you have found the perfect wallpaper, changing it on your iPhone is a breeze. Follow these simple steps to set a new wallpaper for your iPhone:

Locate the desired wallpaper: Find the wallpaper you want to use on your iPhone. You can search online, use a wallpaper app, or even take your own photo.

Save the wallpaper: Save the wallpaper to your iPhone’s Photos app.

Open the Settings app: On your iPhone, tap the Settings app icon to open it.

Navigate to Wallpaper: Scroll down in the Settings menu and tap on the “Wallpaper” option.

Choose Wallpaper Source: Select the source of the wallpaper you want to use. If the wallpaper is saved in your Photos app, tap on “Choose a New Wallpaper.”

Select the wallpaper: Find the wallpaper you saved earlier and tap on it to select it.

Position the wallpaper: Drag and drop the wallpaper to position it on your screen as you like. You can also zoom in or out to adjust the size and fit.

Set as Wallpaper: Once you are satisfied with the positioning, tap on the “Set Wallpaper” button. You can choose to set it as both the Lock Screen and Home Screen wallpaper or set it as one or the other.

Summary

Switching up your iPhone wallpaper is super easy and a cool way to make your phone more ‘you. It’s like giving your phone a mini-makeover! Imagine flipping through tons of awesome wallpapers – think amazing landscapes, funky abstract art, sleek patterns, or bold colors. It’s all about finding that one that just clicks with you. Each wallpaper can totally switch up your phone’s vibe, matching your mood or whatever you’re into at the moment. And hey, this might be a small tweak, but it really spices up how you feel about your phone every day. So why not jump into the fun world of wallpapers? Whether you’re into chill vibes, bold statements, classy looks, or just something that makes you smile, there’s definitely a wallpaper out there that’s as unique as you are. Go on, give your iPhone a fresh new look that screams ‘this is me!’ You’ll love how it adds a bit of zing to your day and makes your phone feel even more like your own little sidekick. We hope taht you find this guide helpful, if you have any comments or questions, please leave a comment below and let us know.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals