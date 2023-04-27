How to block spam calls and texts on the iPhone

Spam calls and text messages on the iPhone can be incredibly irritating, disrupting your daily life and causing unnecessary stress. This comprehensive guide has been created to help you significantly reduce the frequency of these unwanted calls and text messages on your iPhone. By following the steps provided in this guide, we will explore multiple techniques for effectively blocking spam calls and texts on your iPhone.

Quick ways to block spam calls and texts

Apple has incorporated a variety of features within the iPhone that can be utilized to effectively block spam calls and unwanted text messages. These built-in tools not only enable you to safeguard your device from such nuisances but also to report these spammers. By doing so, you contribute to the prevention of future spam calls and texts not only on your device but also on other people’s devices.

How to block a single phone number from a spammer on the iPhone

If you receive a spam call from a specific telephone number on your iPhone, you can block this telephone number so that you do not receive any further telephone calls from it, this is something that is very easy to do on the iPhone.

To block a spam call from a specific number on your iPhone open the Phone app on your device and then go to Recents, now select the specific number that you received the telephone call from and select the (i) on the right of the telephone number.

You will now be shown a new menu with a range of options, now scroll down until you see Block this Caller, now select Block Contact and this telephone number will now be blocked from your device and you will not receive any further telephone calls from that specific number.

How to block all unknown numbers on the iPhone

If you only want to receive telephone calls from people that you know on your iPhone, there is an option to block telephone calls from unknown telephone numbers, this will stop any incoming calls on your device from telephone numbers that are not in your contacts. It will also block any telephone calls where there is no telephone number on the incoming call.

You will see many spam calls come through with an unknown number of withheld numbers, these will be blocked if you turn this feature on for your iPhone. To do this you will need to activate the Silence Unknown Callers on the iPhone.

To turn this feature on for your iPhone you will need to go to Settings and then Phone, now scroll down until you see the Silence Unknown Callers section, and click on it, you will now see a toggle switch, slide the switch to the right until it turns green.

Once this setting is turned on it will block calls from withheld numbers, numbers with no caller ID, and also numbers that are either not in your contacts or your recent calls lists. This is a great way to cut down on the majority of spam calls on the iPhone. You can easily turn this setting off by going to Settings > Phone > Silence Unknown Callers > turn the toggle off.

How to block spam text messages on the iPhone

Spam text messages on the iPhone are really annoying, luckily these can easily be blocked on the iPhone, the best way to do this is to block the message when you receive one, you can also report this message as spam.

Select the spam message on your iPhone by going to Messages and then highlighting the individual message, at the top of the message you will see a round icon, click on that and you will be shown a new menu. Once the new Menu has opened select Info and then select Block this called and then Block Contact. This telephone number will now be blocked on your iPhone and you will no longer receive text messages from it or telephone calls.

How to block text messages from unknown numbers

As with telephone calls, you can also block text messages on your iPhone from unknown numbers, this is a great way to cut down on spam text messages on the iPhone. To do this open the Settings app on your iPhone and then select Messages. Now scroll down until you see Filter Unknown Senders. This will then add any messages from unknown senders to a separate list on your iPhone. You can find out more details about this feature on the iPhone over at Apple’s website.

How to report spam messages on the iPhone

Apple’s iPhone comes with a feature built in that lets you report spam messages, this feature works on both Apple’s iMessages and also on SMS messages and you can easily report both types of messages as junk.

To do this on your iPhone, open the Messages app on your device and then open the junk message, at the bottom of the message you will see Report Junk, click on this and a new menu will appear. Now select Delete and Report Junk and the message will be deleted from your device and reported as junk. You may still get messages from this number in the future, so you may want to block this number by following the steps above before deleting it.

We hope that you find our guide on how to block spam calls and texts on iPhone users, if you have any comments, questions, or suggestions, please leave a comment below and let us know.

Image Credit: Liam Charmer





