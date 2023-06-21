WhatsApp gets Silence Unknown Callers and privacy features

WhatsApp has announced that it is bringing some new privacy features to its popular messaging app, this includes a new Silence Unkown Callers feature and a new Privacy Checkup feature for the app.

Protecting the privacy of your messages remains the driving force behind what we’re building at WhatsApp. While End-to-end encryption is the foundation to ensure your calls and messages are secure, we continue to add more layers of privacy on top including the recently launched Chat Lock to protect sensitive chats behind a password, Disappearing Messages that vanish, screenshot blocking for View Once, and the ability to keep your online presence private.

Today, we’re excited to add two new updates to this growing list: Silence Unknown Callers and Privacy Checkup, which are available to users now.

Silence Unknown Callers is designed to give you more privacy and control of your incoming calls. It helps to automatically screen out spam, scams, and calls from unknown people for increased protection. These calls will not ring on your phone, but will be visible in your Call list, in case it turns out to be someone important.

You can find out more details about the new WhatsApp Silence Unknown Callers feature and the other new privacy feature over at the WhatsApp website at the link below, these new features are available now.

