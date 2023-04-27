How the Lamborghini Revuelto was designed (video)

Lamborghini recently launched its new supercar, the Lamborghini Revuelto, which is replacing the very popular Aventador, and the car is a hybrid and it features a V12 powertrain.

Now Lamborgini has revealed a new video showing how the car was designed and how the company developed their new hybrid supercar to replace the Aventador, the car comes with 1015 CV which is about 1,001 horsepower.

The main challenge has been to transfer the Lamborghini DNA into the electrified world,” stated Mohr. ”Not only have we increased the power and decreased emissions at the same time: Revuelto is an overall improvement in terms of performance. Primarily, this is the first car where we have completely changed the architecture; on top of this it is the first Lamborghini with an electric four-wheel drive and it also features a totally new carbon fiber monocoque and an unprecedented sound.”

“Every surface that we design in a Lamborghini has to be a high-performance surface,” says Borkert. One of the parameters was to keep the typical Lamborghini silhouette and the cabin’s strong inclination: all the lines embrace the cabin, celebrating the exposed V12 engine at the same time. The new Revuelto had to be innately recognizable as a Lamborghini, and from the very first concept we set out to create the Lamborghini of the next decade.”

You can find out more details about the new Lamborghini Revuelto supercar over at the Lamborghini website at the link below, it certainly looks very impressive from the video.

Source Lamborghini





