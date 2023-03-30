Lamborghini Revuelto V12 hybrid unveiled

Lamborghini has revealed the successor to the Aventador, the Lamborghini Revuelto and the car is a V12 hybrid that has 1015 CV or 1000 horsepower, the car looks seriously impressive from the photos and videos.

The new Lamborghini Revuelto comes with a naturally aspirated V12 and it has three electric motors and an eight-speed double-clutch transverse transmission. The car has a total of 13 different driving models and there is also an all-wheel fully electric mode.

“The new Revuelto is a milestone in the history of Lamborghini, and an important pillar in our Direzione Cor Tauri electrification strategy,” said Stephan Winkelmann, Lamborghini Chairman and CEO. It is a unique and innovative car but at the same time faithful to our DNA: the V12 is an iconic symbol of our super sports heritage and history. Revuelto was born to break the mold, combining a new 12-cylinder engine with hybrid technology, creating the perfect balance between delivering the emotion that our clients want with the necessity to reduce emissions.”

Carbon fiber, produced via artisan craftmanship in the Sant’Agata Bolognese factory, is the principal structural element within the new car, used not only in the monofuselage and frame but also for many elements of the bodywork. The extensive use of carbon fiber and lightweight materials, combined with the potent engine power, contributes to achieving the best weight-to-power ratio in the history of Lamborghini: 1.75 kg/CV.

You can find out more information about the new Lamborghini Revuelto over at the Lamborghini website at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing.

Source Lamborghini





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals