Final Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae unveiled

The final Lamborghini Aventador has rolled of the production line, the Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae.

The Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 pays homage to a one-off Miura Roadster and it comes with a unique color, Azzuro Flake and more.

The Ultimae’s body color is in a specially created color Azzuro Flake, replicating the original special color of the Miura while updating the glitter element for homologation purposes. The rocker cover is in Grigio Liqueo with a Nero Aldebaran pinstripe, extending from front to rear of the Aventador and complementing the visible carbon fiber of the sill, front splitter and rear diffuser. The roadster’s roof and rear engine cover are in shiny, black-painted carbon fiber, reminding that the original Miura Roadster is roofless. Black air intakes and additional Nero Aldebaran livery on the Aventador’s bonnet emulate the Miura’s black-painted bonnet scoop; the tailpipes are matt black; and the Ultimae’s rims in shiny silver with black brake calipers reflect the Miura’s original silver rims.

Inside, the Aventador Ultimae is as exclusive as the Miura Roadster. The leather seat style, and the trim throughout including dashboard and center console are inspired by the Miura Roadster, finished in Bianco Leda leather with complementary Nero Aldebaran around the headrests. A minimalist dashboard in Nero Ade Alcantara with Bianco Leda stitching sports a unique embroidered Miura badge, with the same Miura badge applied to the side rocker denoting the inspiration for this Aventador Ultimae.

