How Good is the New Apple M4 iPad Pro (Video)

The Apple M4 iPad Pro is the latest iteration of Apple’s flagship tablet, introducing several enhancements and a few drawbacks compared to its predecessors. The video review from Zollotech delves into the device’s design, performance, display, accessories, and overall usability, helping you decide if upgrading to this latest model is worthwhile for your needs and budget.

Design and Build Quality

The M4 iPad Pro impresses with its ultra-thin and lightweight design, making it highly portable and easy to carry around. The device feels premium in the hand, with a sleek aluminum chassis that exudes quality. However, this sleekness can also make it feel somewhat fragile, so a protective case is recommended to safeguard your investment.

Notable design changes in the M4 iPad Pro include:

Relocation of the FaceTime camera to the landscape orientation

Removal of the ultra-wide camera, leaving only the main camera

Support for eSIM only, eliminating the need for a physical SIM card tray

Inclusion of a USB-C port for enhanced connectivity and easy connection to external drives

These changes streamline the device’s appearance and functionality, though some users may miss the flexibility of a physical SIM card slot.

Display Quality

The display is undoubtedly one of the standout features of the M4 iPad Pro. It boasts a gorgeous OLED screen that delivers deep blacks, vibrant colors, and excellent contrast. The 120Hz refresh rate ensures buttery smooth scrolling and fluid animations, enhancing the overall user experience.

For those who frequently use their iPads in bright environments, the optional nano-texture coating is a welcome addition. It effectively reduces reflections and fingerprints, improving usability in various lighting conditions. Importantly, the display shows no signs of blooming or blurring, which are common issues in other high-end screens.

Performance and Battery Life

Under the hood, the M4 iPad Pro is powered by Apple’s latest M4 processor, which promises high efficiency and performance. While the current app ecosystem may not fully utilize the processor’s capabilities, the device still delivers snappy performance and excellent battery life.

The M4 iPad Pro can easily handle demanding tasks such as:

Video editing with multiple 4K streams

Complex 3D modeling and rendering

Running multiple apps simultaneously without any slowdown

Battery life is impressive, allowing for long work sessions or media consumption without the need for frequent recharging. However, given the device’s capabilities, a larger battery could have extended its endurance even further.

Accessories and Compatibility

Apple has made some notable improvements to the Magic Keyboard, including better viewing angles and a haptic trackpad that enhances the typing experience. The new Apple Pencil Pro also introduces features like barrel roll detection and haptic feedback, making it more versatile for creative tasks.

However, it’s important to note that design changes in the M4 iPad Pro have led to compatibility issues with older accessories. This could be a drawback if you have invested in previous models of the Magic Keyboard or Apple Pencil.

Audio Quality

The M4 iPad Pro features a four-speaker system that delivers robust audio quality. The sound is clear and well-balanced, with good stereo separation. While the bass response is slightly less pronounced compared to previous models, it still provides a satisfying audio experience for media consumption and video calls.

Software and Usability

iPadOS, the operating system powering the M4 iPad Pro, continues to evolve with each update. However, it still has some limitations, particularly in areas like file management and window customization. These constraints can hinder productivity for power users who require more flexibility in their workflow.

That said, the potential for future updates and the introduction of professional-grade apps like Final Cut Pro could unlock more of the device’s potential. This would make the M4 iPad Pro an even more powerful tool for creative professionals and power users alike.

Price and Value Proposition

The Apple M4 iPad Pro comes with a premium price tag, especially when you factor in the cost of additional accessories like the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil Pro. This makes it a significant investment that may not be justifiable for everyone.

For users of recent iPad models, the upgrade to the M4 may be hard to justify unless specific new features are essential for your workflow. However, if you’re coming from an older iPad or looking to invest in a top-of-the-line tablet for the first time, the M4 iPad Pro offers a compelling package.

The M4 iPad Pro is a top-tier device that introduces significant advancements in display technology, performance, and accessories. While its high price and some design compromises may make it a less compelling upgrade for users of recent iPad models, it remains an excellent choice for those who need the latest features and can justify the cost. As iPadOS continues to evolve and more professional-grade apps become available, the M4 iPad Pro has the potential to become an even more powerful tool for productivity and creativity

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



