How easy is the new iMac to repair?

We recently saw first part of a teardown of the new 24 inch iMac from iFixit, they have now finished taking the device apart and we get to find out how easy it is to repair.

As we mentioned in the previous article the new Apple iMac is incredibly thin and the device has all the components at the bottom in the chin below the display.

The team over at iFixit give devices a score of between 1 and 10, 1 means a device is difficult to repair and 10 means it is easy to repair.

The 24 inch iMac only managed to score 2 out of 10, this means that the new Mac is not an easy device to repair. The display is difficult to remove and you cannot replace things like storage or memory easily as these are integrated into the device.

Source iFixit

