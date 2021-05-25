New Apple iMac taken apart by iFixit

Apple recently launched their new Apple iMac, the device comes with a 24 inch display and it is considerably thinner than the model it replaces.

The guys from iFixit have taken the new iMac apart and we get to find out more details about how the new Mac is constructed and how easy it is to repair.

The iMac comes with a 24 inch display and it features an Apple M1 processor and it also comes with 8GB of RAM and a range of storage options, the one taken apart had a 256GB SSD.

As we can see from the photos the majority of the computer components are located within the lip at the bottom of the display.

This allows for Apple to make the device incredibly thin as the components are below the display instead of behind the display. As yet we do not know how easy the device is to repair, iFixit will release details on this in the second part of their teardown.

Source iFixit

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals