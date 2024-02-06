How Durable is the Apple Vision Pro? (Video)

Whenever a new smartphone or device is released you can count on Zack from JerryRigEverything to test the device out for durability, in his latest video he puts Apple’s latest device through its paces, the Apple Vision Pro.

In the video below we get to see the Apple Vision Pro put through a range of durability tests, including a scratch test for the display, I suspect that the display on this new device will not be as durable as the latest smartphones, let’s find out.

Despite its impressive design, the Vision Pro’s durability raises some eyebrows. The device’s front surface, which one might assume to be glass, scratches at a level three on the Mohs scale. This finding indicates a material more akin to plastic, prone to scratching. Such susceptibility is concerning, especially considering the high cost associated with repair and replacement.

Described aptly as a “computer for your face,” the Vision Pro boasts an intricate internal design, including an extensive cooling system and integrated cameras. Its aluminum body and internal components reflect a commitment to quality manufacturing. However, a closer look at its assembly reveals a complex array of screws, hinting at a design that prioritizes aesthetics and innovation over repairability.

The scratch test further emphasizes the device’s vulnerability to damage. Coupled with the high cost of Apple Care and replacement parts, it’s clear that the Vision Pro is an investment that requires careful handling. The device’s internal exploration reveals a challenging repair landscape, with a diverse array of screws complicating the process.

The Vision Pro utilizes micro OLED pixels to craft an immersive viewing experience, complete with automatic adjustment for interpupillary distance. This technological marvel enhances visual engagement, though it also brings to light the challenges associated with accessing and repairing the internal screens.

The Apple Vision Pro marks a significant step into new technological territories for Apple. While its build quality and immersive experience are commendable, the device’s durability, repairability, and accessibility present areas for enhancement. As Apple ventures further into the realm of wearable technology, the Vision Pro sets a foundation for what’s possible, underscored by a clear opportunity for evolution in design and user inclusivity.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything



