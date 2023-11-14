Honor X50i+ Android smartphone unveiled

Honor has unveiled its latest Android smartphone, the Honor X50i+, and the handset comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels and it comes with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The new Honor X50i+ smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 mobile processor and the handset features a choice of 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage or 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The handset does not feature a microSD card slot, and it comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the device and two cameras on the rear. On the rear of the handset, there is a 108-megapixel main camera for photos and videos, and there is also a 2-megapixel depth camera.

On the front there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for video chat and for snapping selfies, the handset comes with a 45000 mAh battery and it also comes with 35W fast charging and reverse wired charging.

The new Honor X50i+ will come in a choice of four different colors, Green, Pink, Black or Blue and it will retail for CNY 1,599 for the 256GB model or $220, the 512GB model will cost $1,799 or $245.

Source GSM Arena



