Honda e:Ny1 EV SUV eunveiled

Honda has unveiled a new electric vehicle, the new Honda e:Ny1, the car was unveiled at its European Media Event in Offenbach, Germany and it comes with a unique design and the latest technology.

The car will come with a high-capacity lithium-ion battery that will give a range of up to 412KM (WLTP), and it comes with DC fast charging that can charge the car from just 10 percent to 80 percent in 45 minutes, that sounds impressive.

Offering a fresh, distinctive design and the latest advanced technology, the e:Ny1 follows Honda’s human-centred development philosophy, making the most of the model’s fully electric powertrain to deliver an SUV with fun-to-drive dynamics, a smooth and refined ride, and intuitive versatility.

A bold and sophisticated exterior aesthetic is created by a short front overhang, large wheels and a wide track. The e:Ny1 also debuts an all-new electric identity for Honda, with white ‘H’ badges featuring around the vehicle, including the nose badge, wheel centre caps and steering wheel. In addition, a new typeface spells out ‘Honda’ on the tailgate for a premium look that will feature on the brand’s future EVs.

Clever packaging of the electric drivetrain components ensure e:Ny1 offers remarkable interior space and comfort. An all-new centre console features a simple layout of easily accessible buttons, multiple storage options and wireless charging, while an uncluttered dashboard topped by a large 15.1-inch touchscreen provides access to a comprehensive suite of infotainment and driving options.

You can find out more information about the Honda e:Ny1 electric vehicle over at the Honda website at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing.

Source Honda





