Honda Civic Type-R regains FWD production record at Nurburgring

Honda has revealed that the Honda Civic Type-R has managed to regain the FEW production car records at the Nurburgring, the record was created on the 24th of Match 2023 with a time of 7 minutes 44:881.

The Civic Type R is powered by a 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 329 PS and 420 Nm of torque, the car has a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 5.4 seconds.

Launched to international acclaim last year, the 2023 Honda Civic Type R continues to garner awards and accolades – the latest being the retaking of the production vehicle front-wheel drive (FWD) lap record at the infamous 12.92-mile (20.8km) Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit.

On 24 March, 2023, members from the Civic Type R’s development team completed a 7 minute 44:881 second lap around the daunting German circuit – nicknamed ‘The Green Hell’ – making it the fastest production specification FWD vehicle. This time was set on the revised, now longer (20.8km), track layout as defined by circuit management in 2019.

“The Civic Type R was developed under the concept of ‘Ultimate Sport 2.0’, aiming to be the ultimate FWD sports model, instilling confidence and excitement with drivers that resonates in the heart,” explains Hideki Kakinuma, Civic Type R Large Project Leader. “Since the launch of the Civic TYPE R in 2022, we have received numerous positive response globally, far exceeding our expectations, but there was one more mission that we had to challenge – to be the fastest FWD model on the Nürburgring.

You can find out more details about the Honda Civic Type-R and its most recent speed record at the Nurburgring over at the Honda website at the link below.

Source Honda





