Netatmo Smart Indoor Camera now supports Apple Homekit Secure Video

Owners of Netatmo Smart Indoor Cameras or those patiently waiting to purchase the security camera once Apple HomeKit support arrives on the platform. Will be pleased to know the Netatmo Smart Indoor Camera now officially supports HomeKit Secure Video From today while the Netatmo Outdoor Camera will receive HomeKit Secure Video integration later this year. Check out the video below to learn more about the Apple HomeKit Secure Video service.

“With HomeKit Secure Video, the videos recorded by security cameras are analysed locally on users’ iPad, HomePod or Apple TV. The footage isencrypted end-to-end and securely stored in iCloud where no one can see them. Thanks to the HomeKit Secure Video support, Netatmo Smart Indoor Camera users will be able to store their videos locally on the included microSD card free of charge and on their iCloud with select storage plans. Users will benefit from 10-day automatic iCloud storage for their videos, and this will not affect their storage capacity. If they want to keep the videos, after these 10 days, they will be able to save them in their iCloud, which will count against their storage limit.”

“Users are particularly sensitive about the protection of their home security footage. They want to make sure that their videos remain confidential and that no one can access them. Our response to their concern was to design cameras with local storage. With their data privacy in mind and willing to give them further options, we decided to be compatible with Apple HomeKit Secure Video. This allows Netatmo users to securely back up their recordings to their iCloud with select storage plans. Starting from today, as well as local storage, Netatmo users can choose between 3 cloud back-up storage options: Apple’s iCloud, their personal Dropbox account or their FTP server.” explains Fred Potter, founder of Netatmo.

The 9to5Mac website explains: “If you only have one HomeKit Secure Video camera, then you will need to be on the 200 GB iCloud plan in order for the camera to function. The 1 TB iCloud plan supports up to 5 HomeKit Secure Video cameras. However, the ten-day recordings do not actually count against your iCloud Drive storage limits.”

Features of the Netatmo Cameras :

– Protect your home: receive home intruder alerts direct to your smartphone

– Custom alerts : Welcome uses facial recognition to distinguish between intruders and your friends and family

– Round-the-clock security use the app to watch Full HD footage of what happens in your home, 24/7

– Protect your privacy disable video recording and notifications for familiar faces via the app

– Store your videos at no additional cost and stream them whenever you want

– Receive an alert when the system detects an alarm coming from the Siren or Smoke Detector. Anodized aluminum

– Easy setup in a few minutes: place the camera indoors, facing your entrance, plug it in and download the app.

Source : Netatmo : 9to5Mac

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals