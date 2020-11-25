Hitman 3 Under the Hood teaser trailer

To whet your appetite ahead of the launch of the third Hitman game in the series, IO Interactive has released a new teaser trailer providing a quick look at the Glacier games engine created in-house to power the Hitman series of games.

Hitman 3 will officially launching early next year and will be available to play from January 20th, 2021. Earlier this month IO Interactive announced a new partnership with Intel to help increase the performance of the game when running on Intel PC systems with multiple cores. Hitman 3 is also expected to run at 4K and 60fps with HDR support on the new Xbox Series X and PS5 consoles.

IO Interactive also announced they are currently in the early stages of developing a new James Bond game codenamed Project 007, although no details have yet been made available. As soon as trailers, release dates and more are announced we will keep you up to speed as always.

“Welcome to Chongqing, a brand new location coming to HITMAN 3. Plus, get a closer look at IO Interactive’s Glacier engine, the technology that powers HITMAN 3. “

Hitman 3 will be available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia, and Nintendo Switch.

