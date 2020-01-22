High iPhone 11 demand leads Apple to increase A13 Bionic production with TSMC

Apple has asked TSMC to increase production of the A13 Bionic processor for the iPhone 11 range of handsets, this is to meet high demand for the latest iPhones.

The company’s latest iPhones which were launched in September of 2019 have seen strong demand since launch, there are three models in the range, the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max.

Demand for the handset has been high in China and sales of the handset have been higher than the launch of the previous model in 2018.

Increased production of the A13 Bionic processor for the iPhone 11 is good news for TSMC, the company will also see a boost of production of the processor for another model, Apple’s new entry level iPhone which is launching in March.

This new entry level iPhone will also use the A13 Bionic processor, the handset is rumored to either launch as the iPhone SE 2 or the iPhone 9. TSMC has apparently reported higher earnings than analysts had predicted due to these new orders.

Source Bloomberg

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals