TSMC to start production of 2020 iPhone 12 chips in Q2

Apple’s 202 iPhones are expected to use a new Apple A14 processor, this processor is rumored to be made using the 5nm process.

This would make the handsets even more efficient than the current iPhones with improved battery life and more.

According to a recent report the new Apple A14 processor will be produced by TSMC for Apple and they will start production in quarter two of 2020.

TSMC will remain the sole foundry partner of Apple for the chips for its 2020 iPhone series, and volume production using 5nm EUV process will kick off by the end of second-quarter 2020, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

As much as two thirds of TSMC’s available 5nm process capacity will be utilized to make the next-generation iPhone chips, the report said, citing sources at fab toolmakers.

Apple are expected to launch their iPhone 12 range of handsets in September of 2020, as well as the new processors they will also come with either a much smaller notch or no notch at all.

Source Digitimes, 9 to 5 Mac

