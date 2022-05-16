Hertz is adding Shelby GT500-H to its fleet

Back in the 60s, those who wanted to drive a fast Mustang but didn’t own one could go down and rent one from Hertz. The car rental agency is doing the same thing again, offering the Shelby 500-H with 900 horsepower as a rental car and some of its fleets. This car will give new meaning to drive it like a rental.

The price tag is $399 per day, and the cars are available in convertible or coupe forms. However, it’s not an actual Shelby GT500 made by Ford. Rather it’s a standard Shelby GT based on the Mustang GT Premium using a 5.0-liter V-8. The cars are hopped up for GT500-H duty lightly with the supercharger.

Certainly, these cars will be sold down the road, but I’m not sure it would be wise to purchase a rental car with 900 horsepower. That said, some of the 60s Shelby Mustangs from Hertz are extremely valuable.

