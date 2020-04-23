Here is another look at the iPad Pro Magic Keyboard (Video)

Earlier this week we saw a hands on video of the new iPad Pro Magic Keyboard and now we have another video.

The new video from MacRumors gives us a look at the design and some of the features on Apple’s new iPad Pro keyboard.

The keyboard comes with with a built in trackpad, Apple recently added more support for trackpads in the latest software updates.

There are two models of the Magic Keyboard available, one for the 11 inch iPad Pro which costs $299 and one for the 12.9 inch iPad, this model retails for $349.

We heard recently that this new iPad setup weighs more than a MacBook Air, it also costs more, if you go for the 11 inch iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard it will cost you $1098 and $1,348 for the 12.9 inch model.

Source & Image Credit: MacRumors

