iPad Pro with Magic Keyboard weighs more than a MacBook Air

We have already seen a hands on video with the new Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro and now we have some more details about the device.

We heard earlier that the new iPad Pro and the Magic Keyboard together actually cost more than the new MacBook Air.

It turns out that the new iPad and keyboard together actually weigh more than the MacBook Air, the 12.9 inch iPad Pro and the Magic Keyboard weigh in at 3 pounds or 1362 grams.

The 13 inch MacBook Air weight in at 2,8 pounds or 1290 grams, so it is not exactly the lightest and most portable setup when compared to the MacBook Air.

Pricing for the MacBook Air start at $999 and pricing for the iPad Pro with the keyboard starts at $1098 for the 11 inch model and $1,348 for the 12.9 inch model. The new Magic Keyboard has a new design over the previous model and it also comes with a trackpad built in.

