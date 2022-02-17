Here is another look at iOS 15.4 beta 3

Apple recently released iOS 15.4 beta 3 for the iPhone, they also released a range of other new betas at the same time.

This included watchOS 8.5 beta 3 for the Apple Watch, macOS Monterey 12.3 beta 3 for the Mac, and iPadOS 15.4 beta 3 for the iPad.

We recently saw a video of the new iOS 15.4 beta 3 software on the iPhone and now we have another one, this one is from Brandon Butch and it gives us some more information on the iOS 15.4 software update.

As we can see from the video there is a range of new features coming to the iPhone with the iOS 15.4 software update.

This update includes the new Face ID feature that lets you unlock your iPhone with Apple’s Face ID when you are wearing a face mask. This feature appears to only work with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 range of iPhones.

We are expecting Apple to release iOS 15.4, watchOS 8.5, iPadOS 15.4, and macOS Monterey 12.3 in March. Apple is rumored to be holding a press event on the 8th of March, so we are expecting those software updates around then.

We will see a number of new devices at the March press event, this will include the new iPhone SE 3, some new Macs, and also a new iPad Air. as soon as we get some information on the exact release date of IOS 15.4 and the other updates, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch

