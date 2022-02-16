What’s new in iOS 15.4 beta 3 (Video)

We have seen lots of new beta releases from Apple today, these include iOS 15.4 beta 3, watchOS 8.5 beta 3, macOS Monterey 12.3 beta 3, and iPadOS 15.4 beta 3.

Now we get to have a look at one of these new betas in more detail, the video below from Zollotech gives us a look at the new iOS 15.4 beta 3 software for the iPhone. Let’s find out more details about what has been included in this release.

The Apple iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 have been released to developers, we are also expecting it to be made available to public beta testers. As we can see from the video this update comes with a range of new features and performance improvements and more.

One of the new features is related to Apple’s Face ID, with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 you will be able to use Face ID to unlock your iPhone when you are wearing a face mask. This feature appears to be limited to the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 range of devices.

There are also some updates in Apple Podcasts, plus a range of new Emoji and more in this update. We are expecting the release of iOS 15.4 in March along with a range of other updates. It should be released the same week as the Apple press event which is rumored for the 8th of March.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

