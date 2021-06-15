Here is another look at iOS 14.7 beta 3 (Video)

Earlier today we got to have a look at the new iOS 14.7 beta 3 software in action and now we have another video of the software.

The new video is from Zollotech and it gives us another look at some of the changes and features coming to the iPhone with iOS 14.7.

As we can see from the video this software mainly includes a range of bug fixes and performance improvements, although there are some minor new features in iOS 14.7. As we can see from the video there are some minor changes in Podcasts.

We are expecting Apple to release this iOS 14.7 software update next month, so far this third beta of iOS 14.7 has only been released to developers. It is also expected to be made available to Public Beta testers some time soon.

