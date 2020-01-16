Here is another look at iOS 13.3.1 beta 2 (Video)

Apple recently released their new iOS 13.3.1 beta 2 and also iPadOS 13.3.1 beta 2, the software has been released to developers.

Yesterday we saw a hands on video of the new beta and also a speed test video and now we have another video giving us another look at the latest beta of iOS.

Apple’s new beta of iOS 13.3.1 mainly comes with some bug fixes and performance improvements, the software is expected to be released some time in February, we do not have an exact release date as yet.

As soon as we get some more details on when the new iOS 13.3.1 software and the new iPadOS 13.3.1 software will be released, we will let you guys know. We are expecting to see a few more betas before the final version.

Source & Image Credit: iDeveiceHelp

