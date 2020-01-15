iOS 13.3.1 Beta 2 vs iOS 13.3 speed test (Video)

Apple has now released their second beta of iOS 13.3.1 and now we have a speed test video of iOS 13.3.1 Beta 2 vs iOS 13.3.

In the video below we get to see iOS 13.3.1 beta run side by side with iOS 13.3, if you want to see a specific device the iPhone SE starts at 00:16, iPhone 6S 07:36, iPhone 7 14:21, iPhone 8 20:55, iPhone XR 27:41 and iPhone 11 33:36.

As we can see from the video the iPhone SE running the new beta booted up slightly quicker, there does not appear to be any speed improvement in the apps.

With the speed test of the iPhone 6S the handset running the new beta also booted up slightly faster, there were no speed improvements in range of apps.

In the test with the iPhone 7 the handset running the new beta booted up a split second faster, app speed appears to be about the same.

As we can see when the two iPhone 8 handsets are tested side by side, the device running the new beta booted up faster, once again no speed improvements in the apps.

The iPhone XR running the current software booted up slightly quicker than the handset with the new beta, no app improvements on this one either.

In the final test with the iPhone 11, the handset running the new beta booted up a split second faster, there were no speed improvements in the apps. So it looks like overall there were some minor improvements in boot up times on the majority of the devices.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes

