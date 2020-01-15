What is new in iOS 13.3.1 beta 2 (Video)

Apple has now released their beta iOS 13.3.1 beta 2 and iPadOS 13.3.1 beta 2 software, the previous beta landed back in December.
We just saw a speed test video of iOS 13.3.1 and now we have a new video from Zollotech which gives us a look at what is new in the latest beta of iOS 13.3.1.
As we can see from the video there are a number of bug fixes and performance improvements in the latest beta of iOS.
As this is only the second beta of the software we are expecting a few more betas before the final release of the OS. We suspect that Apple will release their new iOS 13.3.1 software some time in early February.
