Here are some of the specs on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is coming next month as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, the handset will be made official along with the Samsung Galaxy S20 at the Samsung Unpacked press event on the 11th of February.

Now it would appear that we have some more specifications on the handset, the details come from Ishan Agarwal who posted some new specifications on Twitter.

The handset will feature a 6.7 inch Dynamic AMOLED display and it will apparently come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, no details on the RAM as yet although it is expected to have 256GB of storage.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will come with a 12 megapixel main camera and it will either feature a 3300 mAh battery or 3500 mAh battery, previous rumors have suggested a 3300 version.

The device will also come with One UI 2.1 and Android 10 and it will be available in a choice of two colors, it will cost a considerable amount less than the $2,000 of the original Galaxy Fold and could retail for around $850.

Source Ishan Agarwal

