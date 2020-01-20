Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G camera to feature 100x zoom

We have already heard various rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy S20 range of handsets and now we have more information on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G.

This will be the top model in Samsung’s line up and this is the handset that will come with a 108 megapixel camera as the main camera.

According to a recent report from Ishan Agarwal, the camera on the device will come with 100x zoom, you can see what he had to say below.

This image accurately represents how the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G Camera setup looks like! It will be dual shade (grey matte like + black), and it honestly looks good (better than what I tried to make here lol). Yeah, 100X would be printed besides Periscope Camera. pic.twitter.com/YwbYWZmvyg — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) January 18, 2020

As well as the 108 megapixel main camera the device will also come with a 48 megapixel secondary camera, plus a 12 megapixel camera and 10x optical zoom.

The handset will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and it will also come with up to 16GB of RAM. We will have full details about it when it is made official at the Samsung Unpacked event on the 11th of February.

Source Ishan Agarwal, Sammobile

