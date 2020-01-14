Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G will have up to 16GB of RAM

It looks like we have some information on the top model of Samsung’s new flagships, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, the handset will come with up to 16GB of RAM.

The new Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is rumored to feature a 6.7 inch AMOLED display and it will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

The handset will be available with a choice of either 12GB or 16GB of RAM and it will also come with a choice of 128GB, 256GB or 512GB of RAM. If you need some additional storage then the device will have a microSD card slot which will support up to 1TB cards.

The new Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G will also feature a 5000 mAh battery and a 45W fast charging option which will apparently charge the device from 0 to 100% in just 74 minutes.

This is the top model in the range and the one with the top cameras, these will include a 108 megapixel main camera, a 48 megapixel camera with 10x optical zoom, a 12 megapixel ultra wide camera and a TOF camera.

Samsung will be unveiling its new range of Galaxy S20 smartphones at its Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event which takes place on the 11th of February.

Source Max Weinbach

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals