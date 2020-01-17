Samsung Galaxy Z Flip could cost around $850

The first generation Samsung Galaxy Fold retailed for around $2,000, we previously heard that the new model, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip would be cheaper.
There have been rumors that the Galaxy Fold 2 would cost less than $1,000 and according to a recent report it may retail for around $850.
The news comes in a report from Korean site iNews24 who have revealed that the handset will cost between 1 million and 1.5 million won, this is about $862 and $1,293. So it is possible that the pricing for the handset could start at around $850 in the US.
The handset is expected to come with a Snapdragon 855 processor and also a 3300 mAh battery and 15W fast charging, it is expected to be announced next month.
Samsung are holding a press event on the 11th of February for their Samsung Galaxy S20 and this new folding smartphone is also expected to be made official at the same time.
Source Sammobile