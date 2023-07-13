Hellboy Web of Wyrd gameplay revealed at ID@Xbox

A recent trailer, unveiled during the ID@Xbox Digital Showcase, has provided a fresh glimpse into the gameplay we can expect from the new upcoming Hellboy Web of Wyrd game and some of its features, including new locations, Hellboy’s fighting moves, and the characters he will be engaging with.

The upcoming Hellboy Web of Wyrd game promises to deliver an authentic Hellboy experience, from its art style and characters to its narrative and gameplay. By drawing heavily from the original comics, the game aims to provide a unique and immersive experience for both Hellboy fans and newcomers to the series.

Hellboy Web of Wyrd will be available on PC, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The game is currently available to wishlist on Steam. For more information, you can visit the game’s official website and follow its updates on various social media platforms.

The game’s visual style is heavily influenced by the original Hellboy comics, with the developers, Upstream Arcade, aiming to create a “comic book comes to life” experience. The team’s admiration for Mike Mignola, the creator of Hellboy comics, is evident in the game’s art direction. They have strived to translate Mignola’s unique aesthetic into a 3D gaming environment, providing an authentic Hellboy experience.

“World premier of the new gameplay trailer of the upcoming Hellboy Web of Wyrd, an action-brawler-roguelite from Upstream Arcade and Good Shepherd Entertainment. Play as Hellboy and punch, dodge, and blast your way through the mysterious Web of Wyrd in this all-new adventure crafted in partnership with Dark Horse Comics and visionary series creator Mike Mignola. Coming Soon!”

The game’s authenticity extends beyond its visual style. The developers have worked closely with Dark Horse and Hellboy Universe editor Katie O’Brien to ensure the game’s characters, environments, and narrative align with the original comics. The result is a game that feels like a natural extension of the Hellboy Universe.

The game is set in 1982, a period in Hellboy’s timeline that allows players to dive into the heart of Hellboy’s adventures with the Bureau of Paranormal, Research and Defense (BPRD). This setting was chosen to avoid overlapping with established comic book stories, providing a fresh narrative that still feels like an authentic Hellboy tale.

The developers have taken great care to ensure Hellboy’s fighting style in the game mirrors that of the comics. They have studied the action sequences in the comics to understand how Hellboy tackles various entities. The result is a gameplay experience that captures the essence of the comics, with Hellboy often finding himself up against opponents much larger than himself.

Players can expect to see Hellboy as an active BPRD agent, folklore from around the world, and a plethora of monsters. The game aims to serve as an introduction to the Hellboy comics, potentially encouraging players to explore the original series further.

