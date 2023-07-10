ID Xbox Demo Fest starts tomorrow featuring 40 game demos to try out

Xbox gamers may be interested to know that the return of the ID Xbox Demo Fest starts tomorrow on July 11, 2023 providing over 40 game demos to enjoy on your Xbox console. It is worth remembering that demo games will only be up on the Xbox Dashboard for a week.

Some might be re-published to the Demo channel later, but many will simply disappear at the end of the week, so don’t delay in checking them out. Tomorrow a full list of all the demos will be made available but games that have already made it to the list include : The Wandering Village, Sea of Stars, Worldless and more.

ID Xbox Demo Fest

“These “game demos” are not the norm. Typically, the demos you see in our Demo channel are created after the game is completed (or nearly completed) and represent an almost final version. Think of these as akin to “show floor demos” and not necessarily indicative of the final product. What that means is that you’ll get to experience these games early – some way early – which is awesome since you’ll have the chance to provide your feedback! You should also note that these games will continue to evolve and be polished as they near release.”

Demonschool

“An RPG with tactical elements and a spooky horror vibe, Demonschool has you try to survive university life as Faye, the last living demon hunter. Experience unique tactical battles, build relationships with friends, complete goofy sidequests, and fight gigantic bosses, all while unraveling the demonic mystery of the island.”

Lies of P

“Inspired by the familiar story of Pinocchio, Lies of P is an action souls-like game set in a cruel, dark, Belle Époque world. All of humanity is lost in a once-beautiful city that has now become a living hell filled with unspeakable horrors. Lies of P offers an elegant world filled with tension, a deep combat system and a gripping story.”

Source : Microsoft



