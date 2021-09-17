Harman InfinityLab power bank GaN chargers and more launched

Harman InfinityLab the subsidiary of Samsung Electronics has this week unveiled a new range of charging devices and the speakerphone to help you stay connected even whilst away from the grid. The InstantCharger wall charges and power banks include fast-charging technologies supporting Power Delivery 3.0, smart power distribution and are engineered with Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology, to create smaller adapters than most laptop versions.

“HARMAN is thrilled to add InfinityLab to its robust roster of innovative brands, and enter the tech accessory category,” said Richard Metcalfe, Senior Director of Innovation at Harman International. “A more eco-friendly charging option in a variety of portable designs is what today’s conscious and busy consumer demands, and we’re excited to now offer power bank accessories in our product lineup.”

While the InfinityLab ClearCall portable USB and Bluetooth speakerphone was designed for crystal-clear voice calls and charging on-the-go. Designed with four microphones and noise-cancelling technology, this device delivers, with up to 24 hours of talk time.

“These essential charging devices are built to keep consumers connected on the road, at home, in class and at the office. Engineered by HARMAN for a more sustainable world, each product is packaged in plastic-free materials printed on FSC-certified paper with soy ink.”

For more details, full specifications and ordering options for the power bank, wireless charger, GaN chargers and speakerphone, jump over to the official Harman press released on the official news site by following the link below. You can now purchase the Harman InfinityLab charging accessories online retailers and the official Harman InfinityLab website.

Source : Harman

