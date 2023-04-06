Beatsgear X digital haptic feedback cushion for games, music and movies

If you are looking for a way to add extra immersion to your games, movies or music you might be interested in a new Kickstarter campaign for the Beatsgear X haptic feedback cushion. Designed to provide immersive feedback using vibrations generated from sound within your chosen media the haptic device allows you to experience sound with your body. Three different modes allow you to choose between Game, Music or Movie and the haptic feedback cushion is compatible with all Bluetooth audio devices and is supported across Android, iOS and Windows.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the pioneering project from roughly $159 or £135 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“In an era where we enjoy a variety of digital content, we enjoy content simply by watching and listening. VR glasses, noise-canceling earphones, and home theater systems have not overcome the physical and technical limitations that can only satisfy either watching or listening. Beatsgear X is a device that adds stereo sound to unrivaled full digital technology, allowing you to experience content more realistically with your ears as well as your whole body. Experience content such as games, music, and movies in an immersive way from head to toe.”

Haptic feedback cushion

“Our solution is based on a fully digital based application. The Beatsgear X app is based on the most advanced infrastructure that includes frequency domain conversion, signal processing, and beat data generation. Such infrastructure allows our system to quickly convert any sound outputs into beats that suits the listeners. Most importantly, our users can easily access our software updates at any time.”

If the Beatsgear X campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2023. To learn more about the Beatsgear X haptic feedback cushion project review the promotional video below.

“The haptic vibration unit harmonizes with a high-performance BLDC motor and our self-developed vibration device to create life-like vibrations. The self-developed highly durable vibration device has low noise, creating a soft vibration that allows you to immerse yourself in your favorite digital content. Other products are monotonous by recognizing only the low frequency range sounds. However, Beatsgear X analyzes the wavelengths of low to high frequencies and creates vibrations suitable for each wavelength to provide a more immersive experience.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the haptic feedback cushion, jump over to the official Beatsgear X crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





